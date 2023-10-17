Dorothy Ann Jordan, 90 years of age, resided in The Villages, passed away on October 6, 2023.

Dorothy was born in Chicago, Illinois, beloved daughter of John Andrew and Lillian Ann Niemczyk on June 21, 1933. She went to school at Notre Dame High School for Girls in Chicago, Illinois. Continued her education in the apprentice program to receive her Certification as an X-Ray Technician. She worked as an X-Ray Technician at Oak Park Hospital and Loretto Hospital in Chicago, Illinois for 30 years.

Dorothy married Thomas Francis Jordan on July 23, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois. She was involved in the CCD Program with the Ascension Parish in Oak Park, Illinois. Dorothy enjoyed being involved with activities with her children, basketball, playing cards and traveling.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillian Niemczyk and her two siblings, Thomas Niemczyk of Des Plaines, Illinois, and Mary Niemczyk, of Chicago, Illinois.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Thomas Jordan, four children and eleven grandchildren. Ann deBear of Swedesboro, New Jersey, with Dan and Erin deBear. Elizabeth Guerrero of Windfield, Illinois, with Nicolas and Aidan Guerrero. John and Lois (Hull) Jordan of Granite City, Illinois, with Christopher, Kyle, Colleen and Karinna. Jennifer and Mario Mineo of Summerfield, Florida, with Hailey, Lauren, and Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at the 8:30am mass at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages, Florida. Burial will follow in the Spring/Summer of 2024 at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home and St Timothy’s Catholic Church.

Live stream for services will be available at: https://sttimothycc.com/

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the: Soaring Eagle Assisted Living Facility P.O. Box 879, Billings MT 59103-0879 Attn: Mike Skaggs

The family of Dorothy Jordan wishes to extend sincere thanks to all of the Visiting Angels, doctors and nurses at the UF Health The Villages Hospital, the men and women of The Villages Fire Department and all of the doctors under Dorothy’s care through out her fight with Dementia / Alzheimer’s.

For those who wish to help The Villages community you can help out with the Firefighter Employee Appreciation Fund. Contact is Chief Rampage of The Villages Fire Department.