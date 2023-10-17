Jean Ann Sullivan (Jeanie), 80 years old, residing in The Villages, FL passed away on Sunday morning, September 24, 2023, at Generations Senior Living, after a long 20-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease, with her family surrounding her in love.

Jeanie, born on March 11, 1943, grew up in Johnstown, PA and graduated from the Indiana University of PA. It was at IUP that she met, and soon married her love and lifelong friend, Thomas Sullivan. They went on to have 2 devoted children, Dennis and Maureen.

Jeanie and family spent 35 years in Reisterstown, MD where Jeanie enjoyed being a teacher for grades 4, 5 & 6. While teaching, she attended Western MD College, obtaining her master’s degree in special education. Tom and Jeanie retired to Bethany Beach, DE, where their entrepreneurial spirit inspired them to open (2) Good Feet Stores in DE. After this venture, their adventurous spirit inspired them to tour the U.S. on the road in an RV over a 3-year period, being home for only 3 months. Upon their 2nd “official” retirement, Jeanie and Tom settled in The Villages, FL.

Jeanie enjoyed a full life, blessed with many activities with family and friends. She was an avid tennis player, was an intense bridge player amongst other card games, took lessons in country dancing and windsurfing, and enjoyed relaxing at the beach, especially at annul family reunions. While in The Villages, she was active in the Parkinsons Fight Club, and enjoyed playing bocci with friends, even from her wheelchair. She also took up painting in her later years.

Jeanie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tom Sullivan, and children Dennis Sullivan, married to Natasha, and Maureen Eckman, married to Dan. Jeanie has 5 grandchildren: Colin, Conrad, Luke, Aidan, and Nathan, and has 1 great-grandchild, Porter. Jeanie is survived by her sister and best friend, Susan, married to Tom Siefert (Peachtree City, GA). Jeanie and Sue would talk almost nightly, especially over the last 3 years. Jeanie is also survived by her sister, Kathy, married to Mac Kroehl (Green Valley, AZ). Upon passing, Jeanie joined her parents, Wilfred and Emma Jean Boxler, in her new celestial home in heaven.

The family is having a celebration of life commemorative reunion at Bethany Beach, DE in November for family & friends.