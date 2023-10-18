Intoxicated homeless man arrested in front of business in The Villages

An intoxicated homeless man was arrested in front of a business in The Villages.

Raymond Adserballe, 49, was found on the sidewalk at about 8 p.m. Monday at Massage Envy located at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers had responded to a report of a disturbance.

The Massachusetts native was “incoherent” and “slurring his words.” The officers loaded him into a squad car to take him to Lifestream Behavioral Center in Leesburg. When they arrived at Lifestream, Adserballe refused to cooperate with Lifestream staff. He became “verbally aggressive” and used “foul language.” Police loaded him back into the squad car.

He was booked a the Lake County Jail on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $2,000.