69.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
type here...

Suspected shoplifter arrested after several trips through self-checkout at Walmart

By Staff Report
Kalee Ann Proppe
Kalee Ann Proppe

A suspected shoplifter was arrested after several trips through the self-checkout lane at a Walmart in The Villages.

Kalee Ann Proppe, 26, who lives at 640 Sugarfoot Lane in Fruitland Park, made four trips in September and October to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Each time, she pushed her cart to the self-checkout lane and pretended to scan some items. She left without paying for some of the merchandise on each visit. The incidents were captured on video surveillance.

She was seen getting into a white 2017 Ford pickup. Surveillance captured the license plate of the truck and it was traced to a local business. A deputy went to the business owner’s home and he identified the vehicle as a work truck used by Proppe’s stepfather. The deputy contacted the stepfather who admitted he had driven Proppe to Walmart, but said he waited in the vehicle and had no idea she had been stealing.

Proppe was arrested on four counts of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $4,000.

In 2019, she was arrested after she was found in a car with cocaine, a large amount of cash and a loaded gun.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are experiencing plenty of inflation here in Florida

A Village of Lynnhaven resident mocks a previous letter writer who praised President Biden’s efforts to bring down inflation.

Why not put your little white crosses in the backyard?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident wonders why those wishing to display little white crosses can’t simply put them in their backyards.

Hamas members on student visas need to be deported from U.S.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that Hamas supporters in the United States need to be deported at once.

Desire for green lawns and pristine golf courses killing off Florida Manatees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident, points out the desire for green lawns and pristine golf courses is killing off Florida Manatees.

Traffic is terrible because Developer won’t quit building

A Fruitland Park resident contends the reason the traffic is so bad is because the Developer won’t quit building. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos