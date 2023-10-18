Suspected shoplifter arrested after several trips through self-checkout at Walmart

A suspected shoplifter was arrested after several trips through the self-checkout lane at a Walmart in The Villages.

Kalee Ann Proppe, 26, who lives at 640 Sugarfoot Lane in Fruitland Park, made four trips in September and October to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Each time, she pushed her cart to the self-checkout lane and pretended to scan some items. She left without paying for some of the merchandise on each visit. The incidents were captured on video surveillance.

She was seen getting into a white 2017 Ford pickup. Surveillance captured the license plate of the truck and it was traced to a local business. A deputy went to the business owner’s home and he identified the vehicle as a work truck used by Proppe’s stepfather. The deputy contacted the stepfather who admitted he had driven Proppe to Walmart, but said he waited in the vehicle and had no idea she had been stealing.

Proppe was arrested on four counts of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $4,000.

In 2019, she was arrested after she was found in a car with cocaine, a large amount of cash and a loaded gun.