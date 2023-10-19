79.8 F
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Driver with suspended license jailed after failure to dim headlights

By Staff Report
Ronnie Lee Van Hove II
A driver with a suspended license was jailed after failing to dim his headlights.

Ronnie Lee Van Hove II, 41, of Fort McCoy, was driving a red Saturn SUV at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central with his high beams on when he approached the rear of a police car, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer initiated a traffic stop.

A check revealed that Hove’s license has been suspended and he has seven previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was issued a warning for failure to dim headlights. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

