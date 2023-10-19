Firefighters rescue baby accidentally locked in vehicle at Walmart

Firefighters rescued a baby accidentally locked in a vehicle at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded at about 10 a.m. Thursday to the store’s parking lot after a call was placed to 911.

The mother got out of her car, closed the door behind her, and went around to get the baby out of the vehicle, at which time she realized she had locked the door.

“Engine 40 and Battalion 42 responded to the scene and were able to unlock the door and reunite the mother and her baby,” said Fire Chief Brian Twiss.

The child was fine and did not need medical assistance.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.