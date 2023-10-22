Barbara A. Loose

February 7, 1943 – October 14, 2023.

Barbara (Barb) Ann Loose died peacefully on October 14, 2023 in The Villages FL.

Barb was born in Sheepshead Bay, NY on February 7th, 1943. She graduated from Great Neck North High School in Great Neck, NY.

Barb and her husband Jim raised their family in Watkins Glen, NY. She was a member and volunteer with The First Presbyterian Church of Watkins Glen and later, the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, NY and North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL. Barb enjoyed helping others and volunteered her time with various organizations including the ARC of Schuyler County and served as the Treasurer for the Watkins- Montour Rotary Club in NY. Barb was employed as a banker for many years in both Watkins Glen and Ithaca, NY and retired as the Manager of the Finger Lakes Bank in Odessa, NY.

Barb was extremely social and had many, wonderful friends in both New York and Florida. She enjoyed spending time golfing, camping, playing mahjong and traveling. She loved reading, taking art classes, creating pottery and painting. Her happiest times were spent with her family and on the sidelines of her children’s and grandchildren’s games and meets. After retirement in 1997, Barb and Jim shared their time between Watkins Glen, NY, Queensbury, NY and The Villages, FL.

Barb is survived by her son, John, (Marianne) of West Point, NY, daughter Debra Gonyeau (Steve) of Hudson Falls, NY, and grandchildren, Lauren and Grace Loose and Nathan and Cameron Gonyeau. She is also survived by two brothers, Daniel Mazza (Sara) and Stephen Mazza, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Roberta Loose and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James A. Loose, her son, Gerald Loose, brother, Mauro Mazza and her mother, Agnes Mazza.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb’s memory to:

Lauren’s First and Goal Foundation / www.lfgf.org

1002B Bartlett Loop West Point, NY 10996