Donald A. Dupies

April 17, 1934 – October 8, 2023

Donald A. Dupies, 89, of The Villages, passed away on October 8, 2023. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on April 17, 1934, and the son of Renie and Catherine Dupies.

Don attended Marquette University, graduating in 1957, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He went on to serve as a commissioned officer in the Army Corp of Engineers. Following his military service, Don embarked on a successful career as a Civil Engineer with Howard, Needles, Tammen & Bergendoff (HNTB). During his 36 years with HNTB, he became partner and President of the Great Lakes Division. He led significant projects like the Marquette Interchange, Milwaukee Water Pollution Abatement Program, and O’Hare and Midway aviation projects.

Don sat on the board of directors for Centurions of St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee. He served as the National Director of ASCE from 1982-1985. In retirement, Don served on the Board of Appeals for the Town of Delafield, Wisconsin. He served as a Cub Master when his children were in Scouts.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) awarded Don the Chicago Civil Engineer of the Year award in 1991. In 1985, he was awarded the Professional Achievement Award from Marquette University-College of Engineering. Marquette University awarded Don the Merit Award in 1991 for professional achievement in Engineering. In 1995, he was awarded the Alumnus Award from Marquette University for his contributions in Engineering, his integrity and character, as well as his dedication to his Alma Mater.

Don enjoyed life and loved to play the game of golf. He achieved his first hole in one in 2021. He loved working on his model trains building both large and small scale sets. Don loved being on the water both leisurely boating and sailing. Many family and friends fondly recall Don playing Santa with a twinkle in his eye at family parties or surprising his grandchildren on Christmas morning.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Renie and Catherine Dupies and sister Majorie (Jim) Wolak. Don is survived by his wife Margaret, his children Mark Dupies, Patrick (Alicia) Dupies, Peggy (John) Foy, and Colleen (Doug) Scherpereel, and his sister Annette (Jean) Smith. Don is also survived by his grandchildren William Foy, Hudson Foy, Gracie Foy, Savannah Foy, Addison Dupies, Quinn Dupies, Piper Dupies, Hunter Scherpereel, Charles Scherpereel, Emma Scherpereel, Brandon Dupies and Andrea Dupies. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 27, at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072, from 9-10:30 am, followed by the eulogy at 10:30 am and the Mass of Christian Burial, promptly at 11 am. Private burial following mass for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made, in Don’s name, to the Tunnel to Towers.