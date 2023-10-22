Richard Eric Wintersteen, age 71, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Thursday, October 5.

Richard is survived by his wife, Cathy Ann Wintersteen; son, Dylan Wintersteen; and brother, Harold Kirk Wintersteen. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Wintersteen; mother, Frances Lee Haltiwanger; and sister, Donna Lynn Wintersteen.

Richard attended North Fulton High School, and went on to become a student at Georgia State University. From there, he began a career as an industrial electrician. He was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran church, and loved motorcycling, fishing, running, and cycling.

A celebration of life service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Sunday, October 29, at 1pm, located at 1125 Bettis Tribble Gap Road, Cumming, Georgia, 770-889-5328.