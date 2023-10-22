84.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Richard Eric Wintersteen

By Staff Report

Richard Eric Wintersteen, age 71, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Thursday, October 5.

Richard is survived by his wife, Cathy Ann Wintersteen; son, Dylan Wintersteen; and brother, Harold Kirk Wintersteen. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Wintersteen; mother, Frances Lee Haltiwanger; and sister, Donna Lynn Wintersteen.

Richard attended North Fulton High School, and went on to become a student at Georgia State University. From there, he began a career as an industrial electrician. He was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran church, and loved motorcycling, fishing, running, and cycling.

A celebration of life service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Sunday, October 29, at 1pm, located at 1125 Bettis Tribble Gap Road, Cumming, Georgia, 770-889-5328.

