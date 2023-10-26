Suspected blanket snatcher arrested after unwelcome visit to man’s bedroom

Police arrested a woman who allegedly snatched a blanket from a stranger’s bedroom.

The man who lives on West Guava Street called law enforcement at about 11 p.m. Wednesday to report that a woman, who he apparently did not know, entered his bedroom and took the blanket, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The man showed police video images of the woman, captured on his surveillance system. An officer recognized the woman as 59-year-old Tina Lynn Roberts of Eustis, who the officer had been involved with hours earlier in a trespassing incident. An officer found Roberts, with the blanket, on Hermosa Street.

Roberts, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.