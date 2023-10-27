83 F
The Villages
Friday, October 27, 2023
By Steve Day
William Lawrence Hale, Jr., 93, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida on October 18, 2023.

He was born in Cambridge, Ohio to William and Mabel Hale on November 1, 1929. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee for 48 years and served with the Lord’s ministry in the community. He also served 4 years in the National Guard in the 11th Infantry and in the 116th Heavy Weapons.

He is survived by his sister: Deloris Hunt of Zanesville, Ohio; nephews: Mark Secrest of Ocala, Florida, Bart Tom and Barry Tom; granddaughter: Stella jane Maud of Athens, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 63 years: Christina Hale; his second wife: Edna Hale; sisters: Mary Elizabeth Secrest and Joan Vass.

A service will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 12 PM (visitation from 11-12) at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with pastor Kenneth Scrubbs officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice (https://cornerstonehospice.org/).

