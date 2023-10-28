83.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By Staff Report
June 25, 1941 – October 23, 2023

June Mildred Blom of the Villages Florida passed away on Monday October 23, 2023 at the age of 82.

She was born in Vermont, attended UVM and then went into nursing in Baltimore. After two years she moved to NYC where she met her future husband Ronald Blom. He was a pastor in Saskatchewan for four years and June was a nursing instructor there for two years. They had two children Eric and Elissa. They moved to Staten Island NY where Ron was a pastor for 18 years.

June was heavily involved in refugee resettlement in the 1980s working with a Chinese pastor and a Spanish Church and a Haitian Church in Brooklyn to resettle Vietnamese, Cambodians, Haitians and Cubans in Brooklyn. Then she got involved with Hospice work in Beth Israel Hospital. In 2007 she retired to the Villages in Florida and were active members of the Village View Church.

Their son lived in New York ,Arizona and Florida. Their daughter Elissa married Richard Vetland. They live in the Poconos with there son Torbjorn (Toby) and Granddaughter Autumn. The family would like to thank friends for the care and compassion they showed our loved ones after June’s passing.

