84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 29, 2023
type here...

Bruce M. McDonnell

By Staff Report
Bruce M. McDonnell
Bruce M. McDonnell

Bruce M. McDonnell, 75, of The Villages passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Bruce was born on April 29, 1948 in Ridgewood, Queens, New York. He was the son of Thomas and Evelyn (Vatier) McDonnell. He attended local schools and immediately after high school served in the US Army for two years as a Military Policeman. He returned home to begin work as a union carpenter, but left that profession due to a job related injury. His career in the Transformer Shop with Con Edison continued for 35 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Maureen McDonnell, his son Michael McDonnell and many family members and close friends.

A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel 1123 West Main St in Leesburg. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in the chapel.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the observation that abortion and STDs are the result of unprotected sex.

Locked out of priority pool in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being locked out of a priority pool in The Villages.

What would criteria be for retesting drivers 75 and older?

A Village of Fernandina resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested testing drivers 75 and older.

Good riddance to Mike Pence

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, in a Letter to the Editor, is not surprised to see Mike Pence suspend his campaign for the Republican nomination.

Electric commuter buses could alleviate traffic problems in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an idea for alleviating traffic woes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos