Bruce M. McDonnell, 75, of The Villages passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Bruce was born on April 29, 1948 in Ridgewood, Queens, New York. He was the son of Thomas and Evelyn (Vatier) McDonnell. He attended local schools and immediately after high school served in the US Army for two years as a Military Policeman. He returned home to begin work as a union carpenter, but left that profession due to a job related injury. His career in the Transformer Shop with Con Edison continued for 35 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Maureen McDonnell, his son Michael McDonnell and many family members and close friends.

A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel 1123 West Main St in Leesburg. A visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in the chapel.