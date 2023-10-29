Harris Andrew Beddingfield, 76, died October 21, 2023, at his residence in The Villages, Florida, with his wife by his side. He was born on October 4, 1947, to Fitzhugh and Martha Beddingfield in Valdosta, Georgia.

Harris graduated from Florida International University and served four years in the United States Air Force. He married Peggy on February 19, 1972, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Harris and Peggy had one son Richard, who resides in Middleton, Wisconsin, where he works as a physician.

Harris worked as an Airline Pilot for National Airlines, Pan American Airways, Kalitta Air, as well as Champion Airlines. He concluded his flying career as a Boeing 747 Captain.

Harris loved spending his retirement in The Villages and was an avid pickleball player.

Harris is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Richard and his wife Laura, grandchildren Lydia and Audrey, and his sister Gail.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fitzhugh and Martha, and his brothers, George and Lee.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Harris’ name can be made to the cause of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for January 2024 in The Villages, Florida. Details forthcoming.