Janusz S. Herburt-Hewell

By Staff Report
April 8, 1945 – October 27, 2023

Janusz S. Herburt-Hewell, 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home on October 27, 2023. He was a broadcaster, entrepreneur, and loving father and husband.

Janusz, son of Wojciech and Krystyna, was born on April 8, 1945 in Pienki Wozareckie, Poland. His career in journalism began after he fled occupied Poland in 1965, and spanned more than three decades. After almost a year living in a refugee camp, he was recruited by a United States government sponsored media organization – Radio Free Europe.

He then joined Voice of America to help spread America’s message of hope and democracy to Poland as communism was on the march in Eastern Europe. His career had many highlights, notably announcing the devastating news that Poland was imposing Martial Law.

After retiring from public service in 2001, Janusz poured himself into his personal passion: golf. He started the first ever public driving range in Poland, at a time when golf was nearly non-existent in the country. Twenty-five years later, Golf Parks Poland remains a premier golf destination outside of Warsaw.

Janusz discovered an active retirement haven in central Florida, known as The Villages. He and his wife built a life there full of strong friendships, laughter, and community. He became a renowned advocate for Polish culture, food, and of course vodka.

Those closest to Janusz will remember him as an avid reader, student of history, joke-teller, sports enthusiast, and music lover.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Graciela; three children Allegra, Carolina, and Jan; and four grandchildren Alina, Augie, Roman, and Anika.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at noon in St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield FL 34491. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

