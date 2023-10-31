Barbara Louise Weeks

1951 – 2023

Barbara Louise Weeks, 72, of The Villages, passed away after a heroic battle with cancer on October 28, 2023 in The Villages.

Known to her friends as Barbi, she was born on October 15, 1951 at the Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edward and Gladys Mistele.

Barbi graduated from John Marshall High school in 1969, and received a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1973 from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

After the tragic death of her first husband Gary Klaput, she adopted her son Gary.

She married David Weeks on Veterans Day in 2007 at The Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas. Barbi spent the final 28 years of her career in the claims department at MGIC. Barbi was actively involved in The Mira Mesa Women’s Club, eventually becoming its president in 2022 before moving from Mira Mesa. Group members describe her courage and composure as an inspiration to all women battling cancer. Barbi was as adventurous as she was ambitious, with a lust for life and knowledge.

When Barbi wasn’t walking her beloved dogs, she could usually be found on a plane or boat. She loved Packers football, Brewers baseball, and taking cruises with her husband David.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Gary, her parents Edward and Gladys, her brother Victor, and dog Laz.

Barbi is survived by her husband David, son Gary Klaput, stepchildren Nathan and Meagan Weeks, Nathan’s wife Liping, granddaughter Meyia, and dog Molly.

Join us for the celebratory services and reception on Thursday November 2, 2023 at 10 AM at the Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.