Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By Staff Report
Donald Vernon Haller of The Villages, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the age of 93. He was born on September 20, 1930 in Gay, MI and grew up Detroit, MI.

He graduated with a Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree in Engineering from Wayne State University and University of Detroit.

Don’s career culminated as a Senior Vice President in the automotive industry. He was actively involved in charity fund raising, humanitarian efforts, traveling the world, golfing and Korean War Veteran’s Association. He served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. Don survived a plane crash off an aircraft carrier during his service.

He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Olga (Jarvi) Haller, his brother Marty (Joan Wittla, aka JoJo), his nephew Darrell and his daughter Vicki (Lynn) Haller Ruiz (Joseph).

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Jean LaVerne (Piirainen) Haller and his daughter Pamela (Ann) Haller Anderson (John); sister Kathleen (Gay) Haller Ryan (Robert); nephews David Haller (Angela), Daniel Mark, and Mathew Ryan; nieces Debbie (Haller Carmosino) Wiest, Laura Ryan Ensley (Daniel); great-nephews Dylan and Conner Haller, Derrick and Johann Mark, John Ensley; great-nieces Devin (Carmosino) James (Logan), Emily and Sarah Ensley; and great-great-nephew Hudson James.

The family would like to thank all that made Don’s life so amazing.

Interment to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to The American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and/or Boys and Girls Club of America.

“Please share your favorite stories of you and my Dad. Thank you so much and I’m sorry for your loss, too. -His daughter, Pammy.”

 

