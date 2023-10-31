Robert Alfred Stockinger (Bob) was born in Chicago,IL. On Oct. 18, 1934. He died Oct. 27, 2023.

Bob attended St. Luke’s Elem. School and then graduated from Ela Vernon High School in Lake Zurich, IL. He played basketball, baseball and football, receiving a football scholarship from Arizona State Univ. where he played for one year. He graduated with a BS in Business from Illinois State Univ. Later Bob was in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He married his college sweetheart, Pauleen (Paula) Stockinger. They were married for 63 years. In 1959 Bob began working for Travelers Insurance Co. in Chicago, IL. as an auditor in the field audit department. Later he became manager of the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus offices in Ohio. Eventually he was transferred to Traveler’s home office in Hartford, CT, where he was promoted to Assistant Secretary. He and his family lived in Simsbury, CT. for 37 years.

In 2011, Bob and Paula moved to The Villages where they enjoyed wonderful activities, especially pickleball and they made many new friends. Bob was an avid sport’s fan. He rooted for his Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was very active and was an avid skier, swimmer, biker, tennis player, and reader. He loved dancing with Paula, listening to music, and singing. Traveling brought them much joy. They especially loved Europe.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Bertha Stockinger. He is survived by his wife Paula, son Michael Paul Stockinger, daughter Jenny Marie Montgomery, beloved grandchildren Jacob and Pandora Stockinger, and Anna and Madelyn Montgomery.

Bob will always be remembered by his contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Our gratitude and special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice nurses and staff who cared for him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Robert A. Stockinger.