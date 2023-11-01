Crowd cheers and videotapes blonde teens in girl fight at Wawa

A crowd cheered and videotaped two blonde teens in a girl fight at Wawa.

A Lady Lake police officer at about 11 p.m. Tuesday spotted “two blonde females begin to fight at the gas pumps” at Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466, according to an arrest report. They were “swinging at each other and screaming.”

There were about 15 to 20 people who gathered at the scene, “shouting and videotaping with their cell phones.”

The officer grabbed the instigator, but she attempted to pull free from the officer. The officer was able to “spin her around” and get her in handcuffs. She was found to be in possession of 6 grams of marijuana.

The teen, whose name was withheld because she is a juvenile, was arrested on charges of affray, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.