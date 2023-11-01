Kenneth Fink

1938 – 2023

Kenneth “Lefty” Fink leaves behind a legacy only few could ever wish to leave.

Lefty passed away peacefully on October 24th, 2023, surrounded by family. In true Lefty fashion, he had everyone in his presence laughing until the end. Lefty was a Brooklyn-born, Jersey bred ball player who touched the lives of many.

Lefty wore many hats in his 85 beautiful years of life. He was the most present and devoted father to his two sons, Jeffrey and Ricky. A funny and protective older brother to his sisters, Rhona and Susan. The “greatest Poppy of all time” to his grandchildren, Daniel, Sean, Victoria, Jordan, Jason, and Cory.

And for 63 years, he was the love of his wife’s life, Sandra, and her best friend. He was a U.S. military veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Lefty was our hero. We have comfort in knowing that he’s at peace now- so long as there’s an Alabama football game on in the corner.