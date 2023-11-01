Mark James Masi, 66, of Bristol Connecticut, passed away on September 29, 2023, in The Villages, Florida. He was born on March 16, 1957, in Bristol, CT.

Mark was a fun-loving and kind-hearted individual who was always protective of those he loved, especially his daughter who was his biggest accomplishment. Mark enjoyed watching and playing sports, including baseball, basketball, football, and golf. He also had a passion for helping others.

Mark worked for the Department of Special Revenue for the state of Connecticut. Additionally, he dedicated a significant portion of his life working with troubled youth, making a positive impact on their lives.

Mark is survived by his only daughter, Monet Masi, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Anthony Sirianni, and his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Monika Masi Jr. He also leaves behind a few nieces and a nephew along with several great nieces and nephews, distant relatives and friends. Mark will be deeply missed by his daughter and those that knew and cared about him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Torcello-Masi and his

beloved mother and father, Margaret and Joseph Masi Sr. All of whom he missed dearly.

A private celebration of life will be held by his daughter, Monet Masi in accordance with his wishes. No formal services will be held.