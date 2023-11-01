Wildwood teen arrested with stolen handgun which had been modified

A Wildwood teen was arrested with a stolen handgun which had been modified to make it more lethal.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted 19-year-old Mysiyah Cyreon J’Quan Ford at about 3 p.m. Tuesday standing in the roadway in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Peters Street. The deputy was aware that Ford was wanted on a warrant.

As the deputy approached Ford, he began walking to a red 2021 Hyundai Kona, with a Georgia license plate. The deputy quickly took Ford into custody.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the Hyundai Kona, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Marijuana was found in the vehicle.

In the center console, a black Glock 19 handgun was found. A check revealed it had been reported stolen in Leesburg. The gun appeared to be modified and a photo was sent to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent who confirmed the modification was a “Full Auto Conversion Device,” to make it fire more rapidly.

Ford was arrested on a weapons charge and a marijuana possession charge as wells as a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal mischief and improper exhibition of a firearm. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.