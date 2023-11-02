Kenneth Westmoreland Sr.

Kenneth “Ken” Westmoreland, Sr., died on October 30, 2023, in The Villages, Florida. He was 75.

Ken was born on July 7, 1948, in Arlington, Virginia, to his parents, P. H. and Maxine Westmoreland. He joined the United States Air Force in June 1969 and retired as a Master Sergeant in January 1990. During his time in service, Ken was stationed at Clark AFB in The Philippines, Osan AFB in Korea, NATO Base Naples in Italy, Holloman AFB in New Mexico, and Langley AFB in Virginia. He also received numerous meritorious service medals throughout his career.

Ken was often referred to in conversation as “the best golfer I know”, affirmed by his winning the USAF Golf Championship in 1980 and the Inter-Service Golf Championship in 1984. He was fortunate to turn his passion into a career as co-owner of Peninsula Golf Center, in Hampton, Virginia, for 22 years. There, he built immeasurable friendships and taught thousands of lessons as a PGA Professional.

Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a devoted Christian who loved his family and the game of golf. He enjoyed anything related to cars, especially Corvettes, and excelled at recreational sports such as billiards, table tennis and bowling. He will be remembered for his generous heart, great sense of humor, and impeccable style.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patty Westmoreland; daughter Tracy Westmoreland and husband Rob Jordan, of Yorktown, Virginia; son Casey Westmoreland and wife Heather, of Seaford, Virginia; granddaughters Amanda Spurio (John) and Carley Westmoreland; brothers Larry (Wanda), Tim (Lorraine), and Mark (Kelly) Westmoreland; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie Thorpe.

Ken will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery on Thursday, November 16th. A memorial will take place at New Life Christian Church in Wildwood, Florida, on Friday, November 2nd at 4:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. Fellowship, immediately following, will be announced at the conclusion of the service. A hometown memorial will take place at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, Virginia, on November 15th, with times and details to be determined.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ken’s life at the services most convenient for them. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation, American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Association.