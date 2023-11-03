Emily Creque Holman, 83, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 13, 2023. She was born on January 26, 1940, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Emily was a dedicated educator who had a deep passion for her students. She also had a love for travel and would collect beautiful local art from each place she visited.

Emily is survived by her sister, Barbara Creque; sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Kilgore; niece, Annette Cordero; nephew, Francis LeCuyer, and niece, Julia Vargas. Great nephews: Kenny Cordero, Alec Cordero and James LeCuyer, and great nieces: Gabriela Vargas and Samantha LeCuyer. Special friends, Bunny Scott and Raquel Uribe.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank D Creque, mother, Alda Creque, and spouse, Denis Holman.

Emily attended Sts. Peter and Paul School in St Thomas and completed high school in Miami FL. After graduating she attended Barry College where she received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1962.

Emily began her career as an elementary school teacher in Miami, FL, she also operated the Foliage Factory in Zellwood FL for many years before returning to her passion for education and teaching at Lake Sumter Community College. Her commitment to education touched the lives of many.

Outside of her professional life, Emily enjoyed hobbies such as reading, sewing, and gardening. These activities brought her joy and allowed her to express her creativity.

A celebration of Emily’s life will be held at a later date, to be determined. The ceremony will be a time to remember and honor her remarkable life.

The Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood, FL, is assisting with the arrangements for Emily’s passing. Their professionalism and compassion will ensure that this difficult time is handled with care.

Emily’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of dedication, love, and creativity will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known her.