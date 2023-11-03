Frederick William Decker, Jr., age 93 of Lady Lake, FL. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 29, 2023. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Fred Decker, Sr. and his brother Paul Arthur Decker. For 72 years he was the beloved husband to Dorothy and together they were the parents of Fred (Peggy) Decker, David (Kitty) Decker, Mary Ellen (Edgar) Quinones, Elaine (Ed) Campbell Suzette (Jeff) Sankey, Aimee Brown and Gail (John) Gongas. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Fred graduated from Oakmont High School in 1948 and attended Duquesne University until he was drafted into the Korean war where he served as a radio operator for the Marines. After his service he and Dorothy raised their family in Rosedale and Oakmont. He continued pursuing his degree at Duquesne while working at Nabisco and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business.

Fred was a fixture in Oakmont Baseball, playing in his early years and then coaching later. While his youngest daughters were growing up, he then used his talent and experience coaching softball for the Oakmont Athletic Association. Through his coaching he was a positive influence on many young players. After their move to Florida, Fred continued his love of sports playing golf, bowling and swimming in The Villages where his always pleasant demeanor helped him make many friends over the years.

He was dedicated to his wife and family, instilling the values of love of country, honesty and loyalty in his kids. He also made sure they knew there is always time to take a vacation. Family was his priority, and he was happiest when spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Even long into their marriage when Fred and Dorothy were walking together they would do it hand in hand.

Devout in his Catholic faith he served the church for over 40 years as a Eucharistic Minister while in Oakmont at St. Irenaeus and then at St. Timothy once he and Dorothy moved to Florida. Together as a couple they would visit the homebound in the community and provide communion and comfort.

Proud to be a Veteran he was elated in 2016 when he was the recipient of an Honor Flight. This was such a special experience and meant so much to him. For that reason, any Memorial donations can be made in his name to the Honor Flight in the Villages Florida to help continue this tradition for other Veterans. The mailing address is Villages Honor Flight, Inc. PO Box 490 Lady Lake, FL 32158-0490 Ways To Give | Villages Honor Flight

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL on November 17th at 8:30am followed by an interment in the Bushnell National Cemetery at 2:00PM.