Allen Lariviere

Allen “Al” Lariviere, 80, of The Villages, FL, was called up to the House of the Lord on October 26, 2023, after a long illness. He passed away peacefully, at home, with his family by his side. Born in Rockville, CT on May 24, 1943 to Elphege and Lucille (Brown) Lariviere.

He leaves his wife, Jane, of 59 years, brother Clarence Lariviere and wife Lynda of Ellington, CT, son Duane and wife Carmen of The Villages, FL, and son Travis of Enfield, CT.

In 2004, Al retired from the US Postal Service after a 33-year career. He led an active and fulfilling life. Al enjoyed traveling abroad and had a passion for racing sailboats and sports cars, setting several track records in sports car racing throughout the Northeast. He was an avid collector of classic cars, participating at car shows throughout the years with his family and many great friends.

Al also had a passion for sprint car racing, especially running “hot laps” with his restored #77 sprint car at local Pennsylvania dirt tracks.

His family was his first priority and he cherished his time with them. Rest in peace and may your passion for speed live on.

At Al’s request, private services for immediate family will be held at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home in Rockville, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Eastern Museum of Motor Racing, an organization Al felt strongly about and was a lifetime member. EMMR, P.O. Box 688, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.