Karen Fear

December 9, 1955 – October 30, 2023

Karen Marlene Fear (Jewell), of The Villages, FL, formerly of Centralia, IL; Florissant, MO; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Sullivan, IL; Albuquerque, NM; and Stewardson, IL passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

Karen was born December 9, 1955 in Mattoon, IL. She was raised by her mother Marlene Rozene (McLaughlin) and step-father Dean Rozene.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jerry Joe Fear; daughter, Joselyn Fear and wife Rachel Herring of St. Paul, MN; son, Justin Fear and wife Laura Neumann of Garner, NC; grandchildren, Margaret and Joshua Fear of St. Paul, MN; brother Tom Jewell and wife Kim Jewell of Strasburg, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; favorite pets Samantha (dog), Garfield (cat), and Whiskers (cat).

Karen attended high school in Sullivan, IL, and received her B.S. in Sociology and Psychology from Eastern Illinois University. Karen devoted her life to taking care of her immediate and extended family. She also worked as a child care worker, office administrator at an ice cream factory (to her husband’s delight), travel agent, TWA ticket sales associate, customer service representative at the St. Louis Zoo, and manager of the family apartments.

Karen was known first and foremost for her love of family. She also loved enjoying her morning coffee, decorating her house for each season and the holidays, and a significant collection of snowmen and rabbits. Karen loved to travel and experience new places. She visited over 42 States and 22 different countries.

The family would like to thank the following organizations for their invaluable support during Karen’s recent illness: Shands ENT Clinic/Head & Neck Cancer; Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute (RBOI); Florida Cancer Affiliates (Ocala Oncology), The Villages Health and VITAS Healthcare (hospice).

No visitation will occur; a private family gathering will be held to honor Karen on Memorial Day weekend 2024. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oral Cancer Foundation, the Centralia Illinois Humane Society, or just hug a friend or pet while thinking of Karen. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society are assisting the family with arrangements.