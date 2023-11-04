Rosemary J. Pluto, 93, died Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Born in New Albany, Indiana, she moved to The Villages from Crofton, Maryland in 2000 with her husband, Joseph V. Pluto, who predeceased her August 19, 2009.

Rosemary pursued a life-long career in real estate, beginning with Cora A. Jacobs Real Estate in New Albany. She continued with her real estate career in Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and for a brief time in Florida. Rosemary was an avid golfer. After 35 years, she retired from real estate in Florida and fully pursued her love of golf. She loved being with her many friends on the links and claims what few can – six holes-in-one.

Rosemary was an accomplished artist. She loved painting landscapes and subjects related to her grandchildren. Many family members and friends possess paintings she has done. She also loved listening to music. “Moon River” carried a very special meaning for her and Joseph. She loved her husband and dancing with him. Rosemary was a great woman who would help anyone and was loved by all. In addition to her parents, Joseph and Violet Kruer, Rosemary was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jerome, Donald, Joanne, and Pamela.

Left to cherish her memory, Rosemary leaves behind two sons, Ricky Love and wife Patty, of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Daniel Seibel and wife Joanne, of St. Clair, Mich.; two daughters, Debra Houtaling and husband Charles, of Pickerington Ohio, and Michele Libs and husband Tony, of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, Ricky, Joey, Daniel, Patrice, Katelynn, Stephanie, Lauren, Ami, Natalie and Joshua, 18 great-grandchild; brothers Michael and Brian, sister Bonnie, and a host of extended family and friends.

A visitation for Rosemary J. Pluto will be held on Saturday, November 4th from 2-4 pm at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Highway 441, Lady Lake, Florida. A visitation and funeral service will be at Kraft Graceland Funeral Home in New Albany, Indiana. Rosemary’s entombment will be beside the love of her life, Joseph Pluto, at Kraft Graceland Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lake Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778; www.conerstonehospice.org.