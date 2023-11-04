67.9 F
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Supervisor Deakin to host Q&A session Monday at Mulberry

By Staff Report
Don Deakin

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin will host a question-and-answer session Monday evening at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

The event ill be held from 7 to 9 p.m.

Deakin has been a resident of Chatham in The Villages for more than 20 years.  During that time, he has been active in The Villages serving in a variety of capacities.                

In The Villages local government, Deakin has served as a supervisor in CDD 4 since 2008; on the Amenity Authority Committee since 2014; and as the liaison between CDD 4 and the Marion County Commission.

More than six years ago, Deakin hosted the first Q&A meeting.  His purpose was to improve communications between local government and the residents.  Q&A Meetings are open to the public. They provide a forum where residents can ask questions, share concerns, offer suggestions, address rumors in an informal setting, and provide an opportunity for residents to discuss any topics they want.

A variety of topics will be on the table, including but not limited to:

  • District 4
  • Amenity Authority Committee
  • The Villages
  • Marion County

There is no agenda, no restrictions on topics, no three-minute speaking time limits, and follow-up questions can be asked. Because residents choose the topics, each meeting will be different.

