Do not buy a home in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Do not buy a home in The Villages.
Over building without new amenities is destroying this place.
If you’re looking for a retirement community and like golf, buy anywhere else than The Villages.
I urgently urge you to consider the grave situation that has unfolded within The Villages. It has come to my attention that securing a tee time has become an insurmountable challenge due to The Villages Management’s reckless decision to construct thousands of houses in the southern region without the necessary accompanying golf courses.
I want to make it abundantly clear that I will actively dissuade anyone I know from considering The Villages as their future destination. The current state of affairs has rendered the once-enjoyable experience of securing a tee time virtually impossible.
When my family and I first arrived here just two years ago, I could effortlessly secure a spot on any 9-hole golf course. However, today, I am confronted with the shocking reality that no tee times are available until 4 pm. This situation is nothing short of an injustice in my eyes. It has also come to my attention that the younger generation now appears to be in control, placing their financial interests above all else.
The Villages, once hailed as a retirement community, has tragically transformed into a mere housing project, devoid of the necessary amenities to justify a real estate investment. The virtues of the past have been forsaken in favor of greed and hubris.
I implore you to think twice before committing to The Villages in its current state.

Brad Schrunk
Village of Fernandina

 

