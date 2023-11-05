John William Andreoli Jr.

July 10, 1941 – October 30, 2023

John Andreoli, Jr., 82, passed away on October 30, 2023, in The Villages, FL. John was born on July 10, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to John Andreoli, Sr. and Genevieve (Caola) Andreoli.

After a successful high school basketball career at Father Judge High School, Philadelphia, PA, John was inducted into his high school’s Hall of Fame. John was recruited by the University of Notre Dame where he was a three-year letterman; Captain of the team his senior year; led the team in scoring and played in the NCAA tournament. After graduating from Notre Dame, John received his MBA from Temple University.

John loved all sports especially his Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. John was an accomplished tennis player winning several tournaments at the amateur level. He was an avid reader on all subjects ranging from military history to religion.John William Andreoli Jr. He enjoyed trips to the Caribbean, Israel, Italy, North Carolina mountains and always looked forward to family visits.

John was a former Marketing Executive for several medical product companies, retiring from Jouan Medical Equipment Manufacturing, Inc., Winchester, VA. Upon retirement John shared his business expertise by teaching various business courses in-person and on-line at Marymount University, Arlington, VA, Northern Virginia Community College, Alexandria, VA and Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Theresa Andreoli, Villages, FL; a son John Andreoli, III, Burtonsville, MD, twin daughters Nancy Estrella and her husband Tony, Chantilly, VA and Nicole Andreoli and her husband Derik, St. Johns, FL, sisters Barbara Andreoli and Kathleen Murphy, Philadelphia, PA and four grandchildren: Izabela, Michael, and Gabrielle Estrella and Tatum Andreoli.

John was of the Christian Faith and attended the First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Village Park Campus of Fruitland Park, FL where there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service with Pastor Gary Blanchard officiating at First Baptist Church of Leesburg, Village Park Campus at 1000 Village Park Drive, Fruitland Park, Florida on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30AM. A private inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Leesburg, FL.

In lieu of flowers it is requested donations can be made to the ASPCA at: https://secure.aspca.org/donate/ps-memory-sl-p1