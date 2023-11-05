Paul L. Johnson

September 10, 1925 – October 23, 2023

Paul L. Johnson of The Villages died Oct. 23, 2023 at 98 yrs. old under the care of Cornerstone Hospice. Born in Boston, MA, was a Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Boston College Fan. Lived in Boston, Connecticut, Virginia, and New York, served as a cubmaster in CT.

Employed as Mill Overseer in Textile Mfg. In VA, worked in New York City as a fabric designer and Mkfg, for Milliken Woolens, Dan River, Cone Mills, and Cannon Mills, was a co-owner with son Steve rebuilding houses for Johnson Properties.

In WWII was an aviation cadet in the US Army Air Corps and after an active member of the MA 101st Fighter Squadron Air National Guard. Graduated from Lowell Technological Inst. Now U-Mass-Lowell, received BS in Manufacturing and Engineering. Delta Kappa Phi Fraternity, played football first string both offense & defense. Won the New England Golden Gloves Light Weight Championship. Received an Associates Degree in Construction at 70 yrs. old from State Univ. of NY at Delhi & was awarded Phi Theta Kappa for Scholastic achievement.

For 50 yrs. ran NY & Boston Marathons, as well as many triathlons, including 2 Half Ironmen. Moved to The Villages in 2007, played golf, billiards, bocce, and most of all bowling. Went on The Villages Honor Flight to WA DC in May 2013. Was a Dragon Boat Racer, and avid reader. A member of American Legion Post # 347 and the Irish American Claddagh Club.

Survivors include his wife Margot for 34 yrs; sons Paul Charles & Jennifer, Stratford, CT, Stephen Grant & Tracey, Trumbell, CT; daughters Leslie Ann Bosse, Thomaston, ME, Jay Louise & John Purcell, Prospect, ME; grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Dorothy Taylor (deceased) mother of the children. Predeceased by mother Julia Louise (Costello) Johnson, Barrett, Lindgren, brother Edward; sisters Marion & Jeanne.

Service & burial at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM with full military honors to be rendered by American Legion Post # 347. The Family thanks The Villages Hosp. staff & Cornerstone Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers to honor, or remember Paul, make donations to the charity of your choice.