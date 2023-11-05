Thomas Francis Jordan

March 20, 1933 – October 30, 2023

Thomas Francis Jordan, 90 years of age, of The Villages, passed away on October 30, 2023.

Thomas was born in Chicago, Illinois, beloved son of John Walker and Frances Marie Jordan on March 20, 1933. He graduated from St. George High School in Evanston, Illinois. He continued his education at the University of Illinois and received a certificate as an Apprentice Pharmacist. He started working as a Photographer with Continental Can Corporation in their Research Department and then was promoted as a Metallurgist Chemical Researcher within their can packaging Division. He was a Co-Author of one of the first patents for the flip top can made in the metal packaging industry.

Thomas continued his career at The Container Corporation in the Research and Development Division of paper packaging. Upon retirement from the packaging industry he worked at Oak Park River Forest High School as a Science Lab Technician and Auditorium Theater Assistant. Thomas married Dorothy Ann Niemczyk on July 23, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois. He was involved in the CCD Program with the Ascension Parish and was a Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 23, in Oak Park, Illinois for many years. Thomas enjoyed being involved with activities with his four children and eleven grandchildren. He also enjoyed recreational photography, computers, traveling and golf.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Jordan and his four siblings, John W. Jordan of Elmhurst, Illinois, Joann VanKersen of Muskegon, Michigan, Dorothea Nielsen, of Melbourne, Florida, and Mary Ethel Keegan, of Sarasota, Florida.

Thomas is survived by his four children and eleven grandchildren. Ann deBear of Swedesboro, New Jersey, with Dan and Erin deBear. Elizabeth Guerrero of Windfield, Illinois, with Nicolas and Aidan Guerrero. John and Lois (Hull) Jordan of Granite City, Illinois, with Christopher, Kyle, Colleen and Karinna. Jennifer and Mario Mineo of Summerfield, Florida, with Hailey, Lauren, and Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at the 8:30am mass at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages, Florida on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Burial will follow in the Spring/Summer of 2024 at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home and St Timothy’s Catholic Church.

Live stream for services will be available at: https://sttimothycc.com/

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: St. Vincent DePaul Society 1351 Page Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

The family of Thomas Jordan wishes to extend sincere thanks to all of the Visiting Angels, doctors and nurses at the UF Health The Villages Hospital, the men and women of The Villages Fire Department.

For those who wish to help The Villages community you can help out with the Firefighter Employee Appreciation Fund. Contact is Chief Rampage of The Villages Fire Department.