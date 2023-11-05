Villager who repeatedly chugged wine at Publix ordered to get alcohol evaluation

A Villager who repeatedly chugged wine at Publix has been ordered to get an alcohol evaluation.

Emily Rachel McPherson, 35, who lives on Tuscaloosa Path in the Village of Osceola Hills, was facing six charges of theft after going to the Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza this summer and chugging wine in the store and leaving behind the packaging.

Last week in Sumter County Court, McPerhson was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that could enable her to avoid prosecution in the case. The Wisconsin native must complete an anti-shoplifting class, she must seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment, she must reimburse Publix for the stolen merchandise and and she must stay out of Public stores in Sumter County. If she lives up to the terms of the contract, the theft charges will be dismissed.