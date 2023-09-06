Villager accused of repeatedly chugging booze inside Publix

A Villager has been charged with repeatedly chugging booze inside a Publix grocery store.

Emily Rachel McPherson, 35, who lives at 4566 Tuscaloosa Path in the Village of Osceola Hills, is facing multiple charges of theft after allegedly paying several visits to the Publix at nearby Lake Deaton Plaza and chugging liquor without paying for it.

The Wisconsin native was caught on surveillance visiting the store, drinking liquor and returning the empty liquor bottle or package to the store’s shelf, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

McPherson went to the store at about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 14 and headed for the wine section where she grabbed a four-pack of Ranchola Gloria pre-made margaritas and a Bota Pinot Grigio. She was captured on surveillance, chugging one of the small bottles of wine and placing it back on the shelf. She then headed to the checkout, but failed to pay for $13.49 worth of merchandise.

She returned at about 8:30 p.m. the following day. She grabbed two four-packs of Ranchola Gloria and a mini Bota Pinot Grigio. She walked to an aisle without cameras. The empty packages were later found by store employees. The beverages had a total value of $22.48.

She returned several more times in August and repeated the same tactic, depriving the store of the value of the liquor.

McPherson remains free on $3,000 bond.