Thursday, May 2, 2024
Shockingly light sentence in hit-and-run death

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It was shocking to read the sentence of the woman who hit and killed one person, injured another person, and left the scene of the crime. And then she wanted her car repaired by insurance money. And she was a physical therapist! Three years plus three years of probation? The crime was indeed against the woman left dead along the road, however, our system defines it as a crime against the state. That being the case, how can the state give her less than a minimum sentence due to a plea deal when a DUI with (only) bodily injury can command 8 + 8? You will have to tell me, because I don’t understand.

Charlotte Norris
Village of Antrim Dells

 

