They are ruining the reasons people have chosen The Villages

To the Editor:

The biggest problem is we add residents and not enough golf courses. We moved here 10 years ago. When the snowbirds were here the population was 50,000 to 60,000, with all the golf courses on the north side of State Road 44. Now that The Villages has added 100,000 more in population, but not enough golf courses, it is ruining the reasons people have chosen The Villages. The solution to the golf course problem is stop building more homes and build more golf courses.

Bev Zielinski

Village of St. James