Great horned owlet giving quizzical look at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

This adorable owlet, perched high atop a tree at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages, was giving admiring fans a quizzical look. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
