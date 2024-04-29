85.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 29, 2024
Great horned owlet giving quizzical look at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This adorable owlet, perched high atop a tree at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages, was giving admiring fans a quizzical look. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!

