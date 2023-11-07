Dean Christopher Wiegert

October 15, 1951 – October 28, 2023

With great sorrow, the Wiegert and Churchill family announce the passing of their kind-hearted, generous, loving and unimaginably talented husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Dean Christopher Wiegert. Dean left his earthly body on October 28, 2023, at age 72, to return to his spiritual home in heaven.

He was predeceased by his parents, Melvin Wiegert and Marcella Tendick Wiegert. Dean is survived by his wife of 43 years Victoria Churchill Wiegert, and his daughter Julia Mackenzie Wiegert (fiancé Keenan Reilly). He leaves behind his bonus mom, Ruth Wiegert, his sisters Cathy Zehner (husband Chuck, children Denise Massara, Jim Massara, Christie Massara and predeceased Brian Froneyberger), Donna Massara (husband John, children John Massara, Jasen Faulstich, Joe Massara), and Sandy Wilson (husband Scott, children Jacob Delashmit, Lisa Delashmit) and brother-in-law Bert (Stratford) Schmitt (wife Judi Lee [Mererdith], children Kim Schmitt Thomas and Erica Sedeyn) and numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

.

Dean spent his first 11 years of school in the Bayless School District but graduated from Affton High School in 1969. Any sport or athletic activity came easily to Dean but he particularly loved playing tennis, diving, gymnastics, softball and in later years, golf. He was a bit of a daredevil and enjoyed diving off the cliffs at Johnson Shut-Ins. He backpacked through Europe in his early 20s.

When he returned home, he began following and pursuing his passion – performing. Starting at the Speakeasy, to the Goldenrod Showboat in St. Louis (where he and Victoria met), to multiple theaters in St. Louis, Colorado and New York, to several cruise lines around the world, to numerous music venues and concert halls across the United States, Dean brought his special brand of entertainment. His easy going vocal style, his love of the Great American Songbook, along with his wit and charm kept audiences coming back for more. For Dean, the highlight of his career was being the opening act for Don Rickles at venues across the US.

Dean would tell you that becoming the vocalist at First Unity Church of St. Louis, where he sang for 34 years, changed his life, bringing him closer to God to whom he gave all the credit and gratitude for being able to do what he did. He would also tell you how much he loved being Julia’s Dadda.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Unity Church of St. Louis, 4753 Butler Hill Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00pm-7:00pm, and the service will begin at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Dean’s name to your favorite not-for-profit theatre or not-for-profit music organization.