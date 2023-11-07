82 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Employee at tire store in The Villages caught selling stolen merchandise on Facebook

By Staff Report
Dustin Kellermeyer
Dustin Kellermeyer

An employee at a tire store in The Villages landed in jail after he was caught selling stolen merchandise on Facebook.

Dustin Michael Kellermeyer, 43, who lives in the Village of Silver Lake, is facing a felony charge of grand theft after allegedly stealing $1,802 worth of inventory from Tire Choice at 45 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A new manager started at the tire store in August and conducted a complete inventory, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She found that multiple tires and lubricants were missing. She also noticed that more tires went missing every Sunday. Another employee approached her and told her to check Kellermeyer’s Facebook page. She went to his Facebook page and found some of the inventory which had been missing from the tire store. He even had a photo showing off four new tires stolen from the store which had been placed on his Ford Mustang.

The Indiana native was taken into custody last week and was booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

