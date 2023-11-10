85.3 F
The Villages
Friday, November 10, 2023
By Jim Cheesman
Joyce Elizabeth Flavell, age 83 of The Villages, passed away on November 6, 2023 in Leesburg FL.

Joyce Flavell was born in Chicago IL to Lester and Blanche Melrose on February 22 1940. She went to school in Youngstown Ohio and graduated from Fitch High School then attended secretarial college. She married Thomas Andrew Flavell on Sept 10, 1960 in Youngstown Ohio. She worked as a secretary for 5 years at Lockheed Martin in Orlando FL. She was a Girl Scout leader in Orlando FL.

Joyce is preceded in death by sisters Janet Raidel and Lois Farmer and brother Richard Melrose.

Joyce is survived by husband Thomas Flavell and children Karen Kramer and Michael Flavell and his spouse Valerie Flavell. Grandchildren include Elizabeth Kramer, George Kramer and Preston Flavell.

Viewing will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Heirs-Baxley funeral home (Buffalo Ridge) 3975 Wedgwood Lane in The Villages. Burial will follow at noon at Highland Memorial Park 1515 NE 3rd St. in Ocala.

The family of the Flavell’s wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Club rehabilitation in The Villages and Sumter Senior Living in The Villages.

