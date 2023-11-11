Rosemarie Cormier, 58, of Lady Lake, was peacefully called to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 4, 2023. She was born on April 02, 1965 in New York and graduated from Green Run High School in 1983.

Rosemarie has lived in New York, Virginia, and Ohio, before putting roots down in Lady Lake, Florida to be with her family. Rosemarie is survived by her father, Jean Cormier, her sisters Jeanette (Christopher) Lomberk of Leesburg and Lisa (Mark) Fessenden of Lady Lake, Florida, and her brother Kevin (Marisa) Cormier of Waldorf, MD. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews: Justin, Nathaniel, and Juliet Cormier, Eric and Ciara Lomberk, and Zackary and Zoey Fessenden, all of whom loved her dearly and are grateful for the big role she played in their lives. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rosemarie is predeceased by her mother, Marie Cormier.

Rosemarie was a cherished and dedicated member of Church of the Lakes for many years, where she not only embraced the teachings of Christ but truly embodied them in her daily life. Her unwavering commitment to faith, kindness, and compassion set a remarkable example for all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Material possessions held no sway over Rosemarie’s happiness; she found joy in simplicity and was always quick to extend a helping hand to those in need. Her generosity knew no bounds, and she consistently advocated for the homeless and the welfare of animals, exhibiting an unmatched level of care and concern for the less fortunate.

In her spare time, Rosemarie loved spending time with her beloved family and friends. Her infectious spirit radiated warmth and joy, touching the hearts of everyone she encountered. Rosemarie’s presence was a beacon of light, a reminder of the beauty of kindness, and a testament to the power of a life lived in service to others.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at First Christian Church 1701 Vine St Leesburg, FL 34748, at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of the homeless shelter of your choice.