Top Lady Lake police detective moves over to sheriff’s office

A Lady Lake Police Department detective who won accolades for his dogged pursuit of criminals has made the move over to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell this past week welcomed Matthew Duryea to the sheriff’s office.

During his time with the Lady Lake Police Department, Duryea earned numerous honors and was involved in several high-profile cases including:

• In 2022, Duryea led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam.

• Officer of the Year in 2021.

• In 2018, he was honored for saving a man’s life.

• He helped arrest Terry Zimmerman, a Water Oak resident who had more than 2,700 items of child pornography in his home.

Duryea joined the Lady Lake Police Department in 2014.