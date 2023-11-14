Village of Amelia resident scores fourth hole-in-one

A Village of Amelia resident scored her fourth hole-in-one at the Kenya/Hemingway Golf Course.
Pam Frase got the lucky ace at Hole #4 while golfing at Havana Country Club.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com.
