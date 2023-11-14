Wildwood commission proclaims its support for Israel

The Wildwood Commission has proclaimed its support of Israel.

In the proclamation requested by Commissioner Joe Elliot, the commission resolved that the city of Wildwood stands together in steadfast support of Israel in this time of crisis and honors those lives lost due to the atrocities. Furthermore, the commission declared that there is no place for terroristic violence in our world and condemn the barbaric actions by Hamas against Israel. It was passed by a unanimous vote.

Dennis Roth, the president of Temple Shalom of Central Florida at 13563 County Road 101 in Oxford, addressed the commission Monday to the sound of applause from a full house. He said he spoke for his congregates and all Jewish people in the area in their appreciation for the proclamation.

“We want to extend our thank you to Mayor Ed Wolf and the entire Wildwood commissioner stand for supporting the state of Israel after the most horrific attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Roth.

His statement was echoed by Emily Greene, a member of the Jewish Conservatives Club that addressed the commission during the public forum.

She said that in seeing all the craziness around the world, including anti-Sematic demonstrations across America and on campuses, it meant the world that the commission stood on the side of goodness and decency.

“We know that the government and police here in Wildwood have our back, so thank you so very much,” said Greene.