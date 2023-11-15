Vehicle’s loud exhaust leads to driver’s arrest on cocaine charge

A vehicle’s loud exhaust led to the driver’s arrest on a drug possession charge.

Clifford Alan Reed, 24, of Summerfield, was driving a white Ford Explorer at about 10 p.m. Friday on Griffin View Drive when an officer could hear the vehicle’s noisy exhaust system from more than 25 feet away, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report noted that Reed had been traveling in a known drug area.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog “alerted multiple times” on the right front driver’s door of the Ford Explorer.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a cigarette packet with a small white rock inside. It tested positive for cocaine.

Reed was arrested on a felony charge of possession of cocaine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.