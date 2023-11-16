67 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 16, 2023
type here...

Homeless sex offender from Tennessee arrested at I-75 overpass in Wildwood

By Staff Report
John Gantley
John Gantley

A homeless sex offender from Tennessee was arrested at the Interstate 75 overpass in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Wednesday morning to a verbal dispute at the I-75 overpass at State Road 44.

They found 54-year-old John Gantley, who was identified by his Nevada driver’s license. A check revealed he had been convicted of sexual battery in 2015 in Tennessee. Additionally, he had been charged with a registration violation in 2021 in Davidson County, Tennessee. A non-extraditable warrant had been issued for his arrest after that violation.

Gantley had contact with law enforcement in July in Brevard County after he was found sleeping in a park. He checked in to the Days Inn in Wildwood in September and initially registered an address there with law enforcement. When he was arrested at the overpass, he told deputies had had been homeless for a week and had been sleeping under the overpass.

Gantley was arrested on a sex offender registration violation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

White crosses and driveways are the least of our worries

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that white crosses and driveways are the least of our worries.

Shame on those CDDs still accepting anonymous complaints

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is happy her CDD board stopped accepting anonymous complaints and cannot understand why anonymous complaints are accepted anywhere in The Villages.

Villagers can come golf at the Plantation of Leesburg

After the dustup over golfing at Stonecrest, a resident of the Plantation of Leesburg wants Villagers to know they are welcome to golf there.

Response to obnoxious people living in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident says a recent Letter to the Editor did not offer an accurate presentation of The Villages. She tries to correct the record.

Stonecrester an embarrassment to our community

A Stonecrester is not happy about a fellow resident’s call to keep local golfers, including Villagers, off the gated community’s golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos