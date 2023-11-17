Lynn Lombardo, aged 64, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023.

Born on November 20, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, Lynn was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Lynn graduated from Lakeland High School in 1976 and dedicated 30 years of her life to serving her community through the U.S. Postal Service. Alongside this, she was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 35 years, demonstrating her commitment to community. After retiring in 2020, Lynn and her husband John moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy their golden years in the sunshine.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband John; her son Patrick (Alicia); her daughter Kristina; and her cherished grandson Finnegan. She is also survived by her sister Laurie (Mike) and her brother Gary (Gail).

Known for her warmth and generosity, Lynn’s passions included camping and traveling across the country with her husband in their RV. She also enjoyed crafting, playing cards and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 5th, at 10:00am to honor and remember Lynn’s legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Lynn’s spirit and love will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.