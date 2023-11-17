73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 17, 2023
type here...

Lynn Lombardo

By Staff Report
Lynn Lombardo
Lynn Lombardo

Lynn Lombardo, aged 64, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023.

Born on November 20, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, Lynn was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Lynn graduated from Lakeland High School in 1976 and dedicated 30 years of her life to serving her community through the U.S. Postal Service. Alongside this, she was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 35 years, demonstrating her commitment to community. After retiring in 2020, Lynn and her husband John moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy their golden years in the sunshine.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband John; her son Patrick (Alicia); her daughter Kristina; and her cherished grandson Finnegan. She is also survived by her sister Laurie (Mike) and her brother Gary (Gail).

Known for her warmth and generosity, Lynn’s passions included camping and traveling across the country with her husband in their RV. She also enjoyed crafting, playing cards and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday December 5th, at 10:00am to honor and remember Lynn’s legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Lynn’s spirit and love will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Obnoxious Villagers? Nothing can be further from the truth!

A Village of Hawkins resident challenges a previous letter writer who called Villagers rude and obnoxious. Read her rebuttal.

Trump proved beyond expectations he’d have our backs

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump has proven beyond expectations that he’d have our backs.

Get rid of the anonymous complaint process

A Village of St. James resident says it is time to get rid of anonymous complaints and the cowards who use it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses and driveways are the least of our worries

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that white crosses and driveways are the least of our worries.

Shame on those CDDs still accepting anonymous complaints

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is happy her CDD board stopped accepting anonymous complaints and cannot understand why anonymous complaints are accepted anywhere in The Villages.

Photos