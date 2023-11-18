67 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 18, 2023
type here...

62-year-old female pedestrian struck and killed on roadway

By Staff Report

A 62-year-old female pedestrian struck was and killed Friday on a roadway in Marion County.

The Summerfield woman was pronounced dead after she was struck by a pickup truck at 6 p.m. Friday near the Belleview Heights neighborhood, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman had been walking southbound on SE 47th Avenue on the right portion of the northbound lane when she was struck. The woman had been facing traffic, the report noted.

The pickup, driven by a 73-year-old Belleview man, had been northbound on SE 47th Avenue, south of SE 138th Street.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The man driving the pickup and his 57-year-old male passenger, also of Belleview, were not injured. Both had been wearing their seatbelts.

The report said, “It was dark outside and the roadway was not illuminated.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Obnoxious Villagers? Nothing can be further from the truth!

A Village of Hawkins resident challenges a previous letter writer who called Villagers rude and obnoxious. Read her rebuttal.

Trump proved beyond expectations he’d have our backs

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says former President Trump has proven beyond expectations that he’d have our backs.

Get rid of the anonymous complaint process

A Village of St. James resident says it is time to get rid of anonymous complaints and the cowards who use it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

White crosses and driveways are the least of our worries

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that white crosses and driveways are the least of our worries.

Shame on those CDDs still accepting anonymous complaints

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is happy her CDD board stopped accepting anonymous complaints and cannot understand why anonymous complaints are accepted anywhere in The Villages.

Photos