62-year-old female pedestrian struck and killed on roadway

A 62-year-old female pedestrian struck was and killed Friday on a roadway in Marion County.

The Summerfield woman was pronounced dead after she was struck by a pickup truck at 6 p.m. Friday near the Belleview Heights neighborhood, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman had been walking southbound on SE 47th Avenue on the right portion of the northbound lane when she was struck. The woman had been facing traffic, the report noted.

The pickup, driven by a 73-year-old Belleview man, had been northbound on SE 47th Avenue, south of SE 138th Street.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The man driving the pickup and his 57-year-old male passenger, also of Belleview, were not injured. Both had been wearing their seatbelts.

The report said, “It was dark outside and the roadway was not illuminated.”