Public’s help needed in search for shoplifting suspect at Walmart

The public’s help is needed in the search for a shoplifting suspect at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriffs Office responded on Nov. 11 to the store in reference to a retail theft. The male suspect entered the Walmart with an unknown female (they appeared to walk into the parking lot together crossing over County Road 105 near the produce stand). Once in the store the two split up, the male selected multiple items including a “Chucky” sweatshirt which he put on over his existing shirt and then exited the store without paying for items as he was being confronted by a loss prevention officer.

The white male suspect is approximately 6 feet tall with short brown hair (with a bald spot on the back), short scruffy looking beard, and partial tattoo sleeves on both forearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 6810